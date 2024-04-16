Russia’s prosecutor general arrives in Cuba for bilateral talks

(Reuters) – Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov arrived in Havana for bilateral talks with his Cuban counterpart and other officials, the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022 has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, according to Russian and U.S. diplomats.

After the West slapped what U.S. and European leaders cast as the toughest sanctions ever imposed on a major economy, Russia has turned away from Europe and the United States and boosted ties with countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Krasnov’s visit to Cuba follows a tour of Latin America countries by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin in February. In Havana, Patrushev said that developing good ties with Latin American and Caribbean states remained “one of Moscow’s key priorities”.