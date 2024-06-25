Russia has nuclear advances for an AI era, top arms control diplomat says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s top diplomat for arms control said on Tuesday that Russia had made advances in nuclear deterrence that would allow it to ensure its security for decades to come even in an era dominated by advances in Artificial Intelligence.

Asked at a conference in Moscow if Russia could ensure nuclear security in an era of AI competition, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said it could.

“In recent years, such groundwork has been done in the field of nuclear deterrence that will allow us to ensure our own security for decades to come,” Ryabkov, Russia’s arms control point man, said.

“Our common task is to prevent the world and the multipolar world, above all, from sliding into nuclear chaos,” Ryabkov said.

The remark about nuclear chaos was made after comments by Alexei Arbatov, a prominent arms control expert, who suggested that without dialogue on strategic stability between Russia and the United States then the multi-polar world could slide into nuclear chaos.

Arbatov said that Russia and the United States should resume dialogue on strategic stability after the Ukraine war ends.

Arbatov suggested that Russia and the United States should preserve New START, which expires in 2026, and agree a new arms control agreement. After that, Arbatov said, China, Britain and France could be included in strategic dialogue.