Russia takes control of Lozuvatske settlement in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had taken control of the settlement of Lozuvatske in the Pokrovsk sector of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, site of some of the most heated frontline battles in the 29-month-old war.

Ukraine’s General Staff made no mention of the settlement in its reports, but noted that the area around it was gripped by heavy fighting. Unofficial military bloggers have reported the loss of at least two other localities in the sector.

Russian forces have been slowly advancing through the Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east, with steady, incremental gains since seizing the key town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region in February.

The Russian defence ministry said its “centre” grouping of forces had captured Lozuvatske, northwest of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk.

It also reported that its forces had launched strikes on other localities in the sector and repelled three Ukrainian counter-attacks.

Ukrainian officials have reported for weeks that the Pokrovsk sector is gripped by the heaviest fighting along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the sector twice on Thursday with his top commander, Olexandr Syrskyi.

The Ukrainian General Staff on Saturday reported its forces had repelled 17 attacks in the area, with 10 clashes still proceeding.

“The situation is difficult, but under the control of the armed forces,” the report said.

Ukraine’s popular unofficial military blog DeepState made no reference to Lozuvatske in its latest report, but in the past two days has reported the fall of two villages in the sector — Prohres and Vovche.

Official Ukrainian accounts have made no such acknowledgement.