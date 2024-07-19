Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian court jails US reporter Gershkovich for 16 years after convicting him of espionage, state media says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Friday found U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich guilty of espionage and jailed him for 16 years, state news agency RIA said, in a case that his employer, the Wall Street Journal, has called a sham.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American who denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations against him were false, went on trial last month in the city of Yekaterinburg.

Prosecutors alleged that Gershkovich had gathered secret information on the orders of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia’s war in Ukraine. He is the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War.

Espionage cases often take months to handle and the unusual speed at which his trial was held behind closed doors – Friday’s hearing was only the third in the trial – has stoked speculation that a long-discussed U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange deal involving him and other Americans detained in Russia may be in the offing.

The Kremlin, when asked by Reuters on Friday about the possibility of such an exchange, declined to comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR