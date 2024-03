Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded, RIA reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Water has almost completely flooded the Pioneer gold mine in Russia’s Amur region, where 13 miners are stuck, Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency said on Thursday, citing emergency services.

The miners became trapped on March 18 after a rock fall.

The Pioneer mine is one of the largest gold mines in Russia.