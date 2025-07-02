S&P 500 Hits Record on Vietnam Deal as Tech Climbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in giant technology companies fueled gains in stocks, with the market extending its advance as President Donald Trump said he reached a trade deal with Vietnam. Treasuries fell as a selloff in UK bonds underscored deficit worries. The dollar rose.

Following earlier losses driven by weak jobs data, the S&P 500 headed toward a fresh record. Nike Inc. climbed alongside apparel and footwear companies amid hopes the latest US trade deal will avert a potential supply-chain catastrophe across the industry. Tech megacaps led gains, with Tesla Inc. jumping 4% as a drop in sales was seen as better than feared. Microsoft Corp. wavered on a report the company is scaling back its ambitions for AI chips to overcome delays.

Longer-dated Treasuries underperformed, following moves in the UK, where concerns about Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ future reignited questions over the nation’s fiscal position. Investors have raised similar concerns in the US, where the Senate passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill.

Just 24 hours ahead of the jobs report, data showed employment at US companies fell for the first time in more than two years, raising concerns about a labor-market cooldown. Data Thursday is expected to show the slowest payrolls growth in four months and a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 4.3%.

“One of the reasons the Fed has been able to be patient before cutting rates was because the job market was holding up so well, so if that were to change then the Fed may be forced to move earlier than they would like,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

Despite signs of a downshift, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeated that the labor market remains solid. Fed officials have refrained from lowering interest rates this year as they wait to see the impact of tariffs on inflation.

While sentiment has been supportive of the rebound in US stocks, the outlook for valuations and earnings suggests the rally is getting overbought from a fundamental perspective, according to RBC Capital Markets strategists led by Lori Calvasina.

“Overall conditions in US equities didn’t seem frothy quite yet but were headed down that path,” they wrote. “If we do end up getting some inflation pressure or broader economic potholes from tariffs or the Fed doesn’t cut after all, we think it will come as a negative surprise to many investors.”

US stocks have snapped back from the throes of April’s tariff selloff, hovering near record highs, the pipeline of new SPACs is rebounding and Cathie Wood’s flagship fund is on a historic tear.

That’s sparked a swift jump in a Barclays Plc measure of the market’s “irrational exuberance” — a phrase coined by former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan for when prices exceed assets’ fundamental values. The one-month average on the proprietary gauge has swung back into the double-digits for the first time since February — reaching levels that have signaled extreme frothiness in the past.

“Just when a bit of panic set into the minds of some investors, stocks turned seemingly on a dime and gained back all that was lost and then some,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Our feel is that stocks are ahead of themselves, and we are looking to trim positions in overvalued markets and sectors.”

Bloomberg Intelligence’s Market Pulse gauge approached manic levels in June, hinting that the market’s record run is in jeopardy of becoming overheated.

“Historically, markets have cooled after such sentiment peaks.” said BI’s Gillian Wolff.

From 2012-2023, the Russell 3000 delivered an average 2.9% total return in the three months after a manic reading (repeated levels above 0.6), and the S&P 500 led the Russell 2000 by 178 basis points, Wolff said. Rebounds from extreme panic produced even stronger returns, she noted.

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. began job cuts that will impact about 9,000 workers, its second major wave of layoffs this year as it seeks to control costs while ramping up on artificial intelligence spending.

Apple Inc. climbed after Jefferies raised its recommendation on the tech giant to hold from underperform.

Intel Corp. slid after Reuters reported CEO Lip-Bu Tan is exploring a potential strategy shift in its foundry business that would entail no longer marketing certain chipmaking technology to external customers, citing people familiar.

Wall Street’s largest lenders boosted their dividends after passing this year’s Federal Reserve stress tests, a hurdle that regulators made easier to clear by softening some of the requirements laid out in previous years.

Health insurer Centene Corp. shocked investors when it withdrew its profit outlook on precipitously rising risks from Affordable Care Act plans, sending shares plummeting.

Constellation Brands Inc. expects aluminum tariffs to cost the company roughly $20 million over the remainder of its fiscal year, which runs through February.

Bombardier Inc. jumped after the Quebec-based private jet-maker announced a $1.7 billion aircraft order with an anonymous client.

Rivian Automotive Inc. produced about half as many electric vehicles as Wall Street expected in the second quarter prior to the launch of 2026 model year vehicles later this month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:35 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.3%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1789

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.3625

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 143.69 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $109,377.2

Ether rose 5.3% to $2,544.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.66%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 16 basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $66.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,345.48 an ounce

