S&P 500 Notches Fresh Record Ahead of PCE Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks clung onto some of its earlier gains as traders await bigger clues about the health of the economy after upbeat data on Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, closing at its 42nd record high of this year. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell. The 10-year US Treasury yield advanced to around 3.79%.

Markets were ebullient earlier after data highlighted a resilient US economy and China’s top leaders pledged to support fiscal spending. US stock indexes were also propelled higher by Micron Technology Inc., which gave a strong forecast aided by AI demand. On the other hand, news of the Justice Department’s probe of Super Micro Computer Inc. — also a beneficiary of the AI boom — pushed its shares lower.

Now, traders are awaiting the next batch of catalysts that could give them hints about the Federal Reserve’s path ahead. Those include the US central bank’s preferred price metric and a snapshot of consumer demand releasing on Friday.

“We think there is the potential that economic data will be more resilient, especially on jobs, than the market is expecting,” said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities.

Earlier, revised data showed the US economy emerged from the pandemic in better shape than initially expected. A decline in US jobless claims underscored the resilience of the labor market. But investors who were waiting for commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday didn’t get any details on the economic outlook or path for monetary policy.

Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank cut borrowing costs by a quarter point at a third straight meeting and warned of more to come if needed in its attempt to contain the strength of the franc.

The Mexican peso briefly extended gains Thursday after the nation’s central bank lowered borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point, joining easing steps by Hungary and the Czech Republic earlier this week.

Among commodities, oil slid for the second day as Saudi Arabia was reportedly committed to increasing output in December, while Libya named its new central bank governor, opening the way to reviving some crude production.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US PCE, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 4:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1178

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3415

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.71 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $64,870.28

Ether rose 2.9% to $2,655.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.79%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $67.32 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,673.48 an ounce

