Avalanche forecasters train AI to help predict risks

Forecasts are good, but so are avalanche barriers, like these above Davos. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF has trained an artificial intelligence programme to churn out avalanche forecasts that are just as accurate as those written by human forecasters.

This content was published on June 18, 2022 - 15:20

Keystone-SDA/dos

The tool, which experts trained by feeding in two decades of snow and weather data, has been used as a “second opinion” by professional forecasters since last winter, SLF wrote this weekExternal link.

Normally, three expert forecasters at the institute spend the morning independently examining weather and observational data before writing up with a joint assessment in the afternoon, predicting the risks for the following day. Now however, they also compare their forecasts with the AI-generated outlook, and adapt if necessary.

In many cases the human and machine forecasts match, but sometimes there are variations. “The computer analyses the data in a different way than we do. That’s why it occasionally arrives at a slightly different conclusion,” said forecaster Frank Techel, joint author of a paper on the technology published this weekExternal link in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth Science Systems.

The researchers say the prediction accuracy of the model is 75%, which corresponds to that of an experienced human forecaster. As such, they plan to continue consulting it in the future, as well as to develop it further – at the moment, it is suitable for predicting dry-snow avalanches, but not (yet) wet-snow avalanches and snowpack stability.

