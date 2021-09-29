Ceremony marks start of second Gotthard tunnel construction

A service tunnel and preparatory work has laready been undertaken on the second Gotthard road tunnel. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Work on a second Gotthard road tunnel officially got underway on Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony held at both ends of the structure.

This content was published on September 29, 2021 - 16:10

swissinfo.ch/mga

Dignitaries gathered to watch a symbolic first explosion to expand one of the major transit routes through the Alps.

The original 16.9km Gotthard road tunnel was opened in 1980 to connect the southern canton of Ticino with central Switzerland. It is one of Switzerland’s most important transport routes and among the longest road tunnels in the world.

A second tunnel, to be built parallel to the first, was approved by voters in 2016. The CHF2.14 billion ($2.3 billion) project, between Göschenen in the central Swiss canton of Uri and Airolo in Ticino, is expected to finish in 2029.

It was built to keep the crucial road route open while the original tunnel is closed to undergo a major structural facelift. That should be complete by 2032, at which time both tunnels will be operating side-by-side.

It is hoped the twin tunnels will ease the long traffic queues that regularly form at the tunnel during holidays.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by more than 150 guests, was postponed from the spring due to Covid-19 restrictions.