Parts of Switzerland on flood alert after torrential rain

The River Reuss in central Switzerland, as seen on Friday July 9 Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Areas of the Swiss capital Bern and some Alpine region lakes are on alert for possible flooding after Switzerland was hit by three days of heavy rainfall.

This content was published on July 10, 2021 - 16:27

Keystone-SDA/MeteoSwiss/ilj

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has raised the flood danger levelExternal link to three (considerable danger) for several lakes in the Alpine region: Lakes Thun, Brienz and Lucerne.

On Saturday, the city of Bern's protection and rescue services said External linkthat they were preparing for the risk of flooding in certain areas. Work was taking place in the afternoon around the river Aare. Some access roads in the Matte and Altenberg areas were blocked off. The current danger is not yet acute, however, officials added.

Heavy rainfall

There has been extremely heavy rainfall over the past three days in Switzerland with 2.7 trillion litres of water falling*, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). Some parts of Switzerland, like Italian-speaking Ticino or areas of the southeastern canton of Graubünden, recorded 120-200 millimetres of precipitation during this time, the MeteoSwiss said on in a blogExternal link on Friday. Below is river affected in Ticino.

External Content Heftige Gewitter im Tessin sorgten für rasch anschwellende Bäche, wie hier bei Faido. In Bellinzona fielen 22 mm in 10 Minuten, In Grono wurde eine Böe von 86 km/h gemessen. https://t.co/Q7V0qcdTYh — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) July 8, 2021

Here is torrential rain, also in Ticino.

External Content Eindrückliche Zahlen aus dem #Tessin: In #Bellinzona fielen heute um den Mittag in nur einer Stunde 65.9 mm #Regen. ⛈️ Erst an wenigen Stationen in der Schweiz wurde bisher mehr Regen in so kurzer Zeit registriert. Der Allzeit-Rekord liegt bei 91.2 mm (Locarno, 1997). ^ls pic.twitter.com/PGHBGftMzu — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) July 8, 2021

The north side of the Alps saw between 80-120 mm in rainfall.

A special summer

Summer in Switzerland, like other parts of Europe, has got off to a shaky start. June saw torrential rain, storms and even hail the size of golf ballsExternal link in some parts of the country. This Saturday has brought sunshine and a respite from the rain. But MeteoSwiss has warned that more rainfall and thunderstorms are expected during the night into Sunday and then again from Tuesday.

Overall, despite the rainy weather, Switzerland has actually experienced the fourth warmest June since measurements began in 1864, added MeteoSwissExternal link.

*An earlier version of this story stated that 27.2 trillion litres of rainwater fell in Switzerland, the equivalent of filling 2.5 lakes. This was based on information published in a Tweet by MeteoSwiss. MeteoSwiss has since issued a correctionExternal link this statistic (Saturday afternoon) to 2.7 trillion litres of water and we have amended the story accordingly.