Swiss climate ambitions need huge coordinated effort, say scientists

Photovoltaic energy production needs to increase by at least one gigawatt per year in Switzerland. © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Switzerland’s target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a massive undertaking that will require coordinated action by politicians, industry and the public, according to the Swiss Academy of Sciences.

This content was published on August 18, 2022 - 13:31

swissinfo.ch/mga

The body representing all science disciplines released a reportExternal link on Thursday suggesting ways that Switzerland can live up to its ambitious climate goals.

The Alpine state must ramp up its photovoltaic energy production by at least one gigawatt a year and replace fossil fuels with alternatives based on synthetics, hydrogen and methane, the Academy stated.

Producing alternative fuels domestically would be too costly in terms of energy consumption. The government should therefore arrange for supplies that could be produced in hot countries, such as Africa or the Middle East, said Urs Neu, head of the Academy’s Energy Commission.

Switzerland itself must make a coordinated effort to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, manufacturing and transport.

Role of technology

The Academy warned that an incoherent approach to achieving energy efficiency could backfire. For example, installing heating pumps into homes could result in a greater demand for electricity consumption if the building has not first been renovated.

Technology can also play a role in achieving net zero targets by removing CO2 from the atmosphere and exploring permanent storage options.

Finally, the Swiss population must also make an effort to reduce energy demand by turning down heating in homes and reducing wastage of electricity.

Articles in this story In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative