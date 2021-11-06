Zurich engineer designs a ‘vacuum’ device for improved skin exams

The device, called Nimble, has a small round suction or vacuum head that lifts the skin by a few millimetres. ETH Zurich / Daniel Winkler

Bettina Müller, a biomechanical engineer at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, plans to bring to market a new tool that for the first time can measure changes in patients’ skin structure.

This content was published on November 6, 2021 - 12:55

ETH Zurich/swissinfo/gw

Dermatologists rely on palpation – grasping a fold of skin and seeing how much it gives when it’s pulled – to examine how well scars are healing. But the effectiveness of this technique depends on the practitioner’s skill. With palpation, It’s also difficult to observe small changes over time, which is especially critical in severe injuries such as burns, where scar tissue can undergo pathological alteration, cause pain and limit mobility.

Using a measurement method already established by a team of researchers at the ETH Zurich, Müller came up with a small tool that is flexible, easy to use and can reach every part of the body.

The device, called Nimble, makes changes in skin structure measurable for the first time, thanks to a small round suction or vacuum head that lifts the skin by a few millimetres.

"From a medical perspective, the device’s added value is undisputed," says Müller, who conducted clinical trials, including one on burn patients at the Zurich Children’s Hospital. She hopes the tool will also help doctors to diagnose skin diseases.

The engineer recently received a Pioneer Fellowship from the ETH Zurich that will allow her to focus on bringing Nimble to market within two years.

"I’m aware that there’s no guarantee the start-up will succeed," says Müller, "but it’s precisely because the measurements work so well that I’m highly motivated to bring this device to market."