The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Science

Artificial intelligence explained

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence explained
Listening: Artificial intelligence explained

There are so many terms linked to Artificial Intelligence. But what do they mean? Find out about Natural Language Processing and Artificial General Intelligence in our short video explainer.

This content was published on
1 minute

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
This month’s video picks

Never miss a new video in your language from SWI swissinfo.ch again; sign up to have them sent once a month straight to your inbox

Monthly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR