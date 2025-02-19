Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?

A small mollusc is causing many problems in Switzerland and across the northern hemisphere, changing ecosystems in its path, attacking water supplies and causing millions in damage. New technology and international cooperation are being deployed to fight the invasion.

This content was published on
1 minute

swissinfo.ch

Researchers from Switzerland, Germany, AustriaExternal link and the United States, which also suffer from an invasive mussels infestation, are pooling their findings to better understand the behaviour of the quagga.

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

