Chatbots on the rise in Switzerland

According to a Comparis survey, 63% of respondents have already interacted with a chatbot at least once. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Chatbots are gaining popularity in Switzerland. A growing number of people now favour being helped online by such digital assistants over human beings.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Specifically, 80% of the Swiss population now knows what a chatbot is, compared to just 57% three years ago. Additionally, 63% of respondents to a representative survey by Comparis have already interacted with a chatbot at least once.

More

More ChatGPT: intelligent, stupid or downright dangerous? This content was published on It has all the answers, talks like a book and sounds uncannily real. But can we really trust ChatGPT? Read more: ChatGPT: intelligent, stupid or downright dangerous?

The use of services such as ChatGPT or Gemini has already reached half of the population, according to a press release issued by the comparison service on Tuesday night.

The rising prevalence of chatbots is coupled with their growing acceptance. The survey showed that 72% of respondents favour interacting with chatbots for speedier online searches, compared to just under 56% in 2021.

+‘Switzerland could do much more’ on AI global governance

Additionally, 72% would prefer a chatbot for queries related to delivery status, and 63% seek chatbots for customer experience feedback.

Chatbots are particularly widespread in online shopping. They are also increasingly being used for online searches and acquiring information online. Comparis’ digital expert Frick emphasises in the press release that positive experiences with chatbots heighten interest in further use.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative