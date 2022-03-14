Is AI going to help or hurt us?

Computers are proving increasingly capable of performing tasks that require human intelligence, from translation to diagnosing diseases. At the same time, the algorithms behind artificial intelligence are increasingly able to influence our decisions – selecting the news we read and what videos we watch – as well as how we interact.

Should we turn to AI for help handling tasks that take up our time and energy or tackling complex global challenges? Or should we be more vigilant about the growing power of machines in our lives?

From the article Is artificial intelligence really as intelligent as we think?