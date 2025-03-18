Listen now to episode 5 of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’

In the fifth part of our investigative podcast, ‘Lost Cells’, the frozen cord blood samples are on the move. But why did they have to be transported so suddenly and where does this leave the parents? Find out now in the latest episode.

In the fifth installment of this six-part podcast, a whistleblower describes the scene as the cells were frantically packed up to be moved to a completely different storage facility.



We also hear from families across Europe who feel like they’re being held hostage. Who owns their cells once their location has changed? Do they have any rights? They fight back with the only thing they do have: their own tenacity and an international network of sleuths.

About the audio series ‘Lost Cells’

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta.

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists Angela Saini and Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favourite podcast apps.

