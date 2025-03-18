Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Science

Listen now to episode 5 of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’

Artwork for a podcast about frozen cord blood storage in Switzerland, Lost Cells, shows stem cells under the microscope
SWI swissinfo.ch / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures

In the fifth part of our investigative podcast, ‘Lost Cells’, the frozen cord blood samples are on the move. But why did they have to be transported so suddenly and where does this leave the parents? Find out now in the latest episode.

This content was published on

A British multimedia journalist who moved to Switzerland in 2010, Jo has worked in TV, radio and online. She leads a team of video journalists, picture editors, a graphic designer, data journalist and community developer, and specialises in social media. Initials: jf

Subscribe now to Lost Cells

External Content

Listen and subscribe to ‘Lost Cells’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsExternal linkSpotifyExternal linkYouTubeExternal link and Amazon musicExternal link.

In the fifth installment of this six-part podcast, a whistleblower describes the scene as the cells were frantically packed up to be moved to a completely different storage facility.

We also hear from families across Europe who feel like they’re being held hostage. Who owns their cells once their location has changed? Do they have any rights? They fight back with the only thing they do have: their own tenacity and an international network of sleuths.

About the audio series ‘Lost Cells’

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta. 

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists Angela Saini and Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favourite podcast apps.

What do you think of the issues raised in this episode around frozen cord blood or the series so far? You can contact us via email here.

Sign up below to our free email newsletter to be notified each time a new episode is released.

External Content

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

After subscribing, you will receive a one-off welcome series of six newsletters and then updates and info on SWI swissinfo.ch up to six times a year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Podcast artwork for 'Lost Cells' showing stem cells under a microscope

More

Lost Cells

Listen to our new investigative podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking.

Read more: Lost Cells

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR