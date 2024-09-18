Sign up to hear when our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out
Science is a powerful force, but belief and hope are even stronger. SWI swissinfo.ch’s new multilingual podcast tells the story of the families affected by a stem cell banking scandal with Switzerland at its heart.
The podcast is coming soon, so sign up now to our free newsletter to be notified when ‘Lost Cells’ is released in English, French, and Spanish.
We’ll tell you where to find and listen to the podcast in your language, on all of your favourite platforms.
‘Lost Cells’ is an original SWI swissinfo.ch podcast produced in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions and Studio Ochenta.
Sign up using the form below to get notified when the podcast is live.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.