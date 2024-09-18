Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Science

Sign up to hear when our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Sign up to hear when our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out
Listening: Sign up to hear when our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out
This content was published on
1 minute

Science is a powerful force, but belief and hope are even stronger. SWI swissinfo.ch’s new multilingual podcast tells the story of the families affected by a stem cell banking scandal with Switzerland at its heart.
 
The podcast is coming soon, so sign up now to our free newsletter to be notified when ‘Lost Cells’ is released in English, French, and Spanish.

We’ll tell you where to find and listen to the podcast in your language, on all of your favourite platforms.

‘Lost Cells’ is an original SWI swissinfo.ch podcast produced in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions and Studio Ochenta. 

Sign up using the form below to get notified when the podcast is live.

External Content

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

After subscribing, you will receive a one-off welcome series of six newsletters and then updates and info on SWI swissinfo.ch up to six times a year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
100 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR