Rabies virus detected in a bat in Switzerland

Rabies virus in a bat from the canton of Glarus
Anyone who is bitten by a bat should seek medical advice immediately, says the office of food safety and animal health of canton Graubünden. Keystone-SDA
The Swiss Rabies Centre has detected the rabies virus in a bat of the species Daubenton's murine, located in canton Glarus, eastern Switzerland. Since 1992, only seven such cases have been diagnosed in the country.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The bat, which lives in aquatic environments, was found in Mühlehorn, in the municipality of Glarus North, the Graubünden office for food safety and animal health, which is also responsible for the canton of Glarus, said on Monday. The discovery was made on September 20.

Switzerland is considered to be free of rabies in both domestic and wild animals, the office added. Isolated cases in bats may nevertheless occur.

The Graubünden office reminds people not to touch wild animals that are ill or that display abnormal behaviour, and to instead contact the gamekeeper or the foundation for the protection of bats.

There is no need for the public to be concerned, the authorities added. Anyone who is bitten by a bat should seek medical advice immediately.

