Listening: Rabies virus detected in a bat in Switzerland
The Swiss Rabies Centre has detected the rabies virus in a bat of the species Daubenton's murine, located in canton Glarus, eastern Switzerland. Since 1992, only seven such cases have been diagnosed in the country.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Virus de la rage chez une chauve-souris du canton de Glaris
Original
The bat, which lives in aquatic environments, was found in Mühlehorn, in the municipality of Glarus North, the Graubünden office for food safety and animal health, which is also responsible for the canton of Glarus, said on Monday. The discovery was made on September 20.
There is no need for the public to be concerned, the authorities added. Anyone who is bitten by a bat should seek medical advice immediately.
Adapted from French with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.