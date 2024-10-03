Listening: Swiss universities set up new AI institute
The federal institute of technology ETH Zurich and federal institute of technology Lausanne (EPFL) are to step up collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence by founding the Swiss National AI Institute (SNAI).
This institute will offer a national perspective on research, education and innovation in AI, with a particular focus on transparency, open source and trust, the two federal universities wrote on Thursday.
“The results will strengthen Switzerland’s competitiveness in AI research and development,” says Pierre Dillenbourg, EPFL Vice-President for Academic Affairs, quoted in the release. “Our efforts will pave the way for new applications that will benefit Swiss industry and society as a whole.”
In addition to funding from the ETH Zurich Board, the SNAI and its projects will be supported by contributions from ETH Zurich, EPFL, and third-party funds.
