Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Swiss universities set up new AI institute

university building
Old building, futuristic aims: the ETH Zurich. Keystone / Walter Bieri
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss universities set up new AI institute
Listening: Swiss universities set up new AI institute

The federal institute of technology ETH Zurich and federal institute of technology Lausanne (EPFL) are to step up collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence by founding the Swiss National AI Institute (SNAI).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This institute will offer a national perspective on research, education and innovation in AI, with a particular focus on transparency, open source and trust, the two federal universities wrote on Thursday.

+ Get the most important Swiss news in your inbox

The SNAI will benefit from the expertise of over 70 professors specialising in AI across the country, they said.

Together, researchers will develop the first large national AI model in Switzerland (a model with a particularly large and diverse data set), as well as others to support their research objectives.

Currently, only a few hundred people globally have the expertise needed to develop the largest AI models, according to the press release.

The SNAI will also focus on training AI specialists for academia and industry, with the aim of expanding the talent pool, which will in turn benefit the local economy.

More

“The results will strengthen Switzerland’s competitiveness in AI research and development,” says Pierre Dillenbourg, EPFL Vice-President for Academic Affairs, quoted in the release. “Our efforts will pave the way for new applications that will benefit Swiss industry and society as a whole.”

In addition to funding from the ETH Zurich Board, the SNAI and its projects will be supported by contributions from ETH Zurich, EPFL, and third-party funds.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss judges want to disentangle the judiciary and politics

More

Swiss judges want to break ties with politics

This content was published on Swiss judges want to dissolve the traditional link between parties and court members, including mandatory contributions to a political party.

Read more: Swiss judges want to break ties with politics

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR