Swiss youth increasingly use AI

The use of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT has become commonplace among Swiss young people, with a third using them every week, according to a study published Sunday. While these tools are convenient, a strong critical mind is needed for healthy use, according to specialists.
Every two years since 2010, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has been analysing young people’s use of the media. The study, called James and commissioned by Swisscom, looks at the leisure and media behavior of almost 1,200 young people aged 12 to 19.
New this year: artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT. These are used on a weekly basis by a third of the young people surveyed in 2024.
Information and critical thinking AI is mainly used as a source of information. Easier to use than search engines, all you have to do is ask it a question to get a clear answer.
The question arises, however, as to the reliability of these answers. No matter how powerful these tools are, it’s not impossible for them to be wrong. So it’s more important than ever to know how to verify information.
