Two thirds of Swiss have already used ChatGPT or Gemini

Two thirds of Swiss people have already used ChatGPT or Gemini

According to a Comparis survey, two-thirds of Swiss people say they have used Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems ChatGPT or Gemini at least once. Last year, the figure was close to 50%.

Français fr Deux tiers des Suisses ont déjà utilisé ChatGPT ou Gemini Original Read more: Deux tiers des Suisses ont déjà utilisé ChatGPT ou Gemini

Young people aged between 18 and 35 have a head start: 81% have already used one of the two tools, according to the online comparator’s survey published on Tuesday. But the 36-55 age group is far from indifferent, with 66% having already tried one. The figure for the over-56s falls to 35%.

Many use chatbots for their work, for example to create summaries, perform calculations or write code. But it’s the search for information that’s really taking off. Whereas in 2024, only 27% of chatbot users carried out searches on ChatGPT or other AI tools, this proportion had risen to 33% by 2025.

“ChatGPT could establish itself in complex searches with thought processes, while Google remains in the lead for local and transactional searches for the time being,” explains Jean-Claude Frick, digital expert at Comparis.

Not trusted for health

In e-commerce, 26% have used a chatbot. On the other hand, the use of chatbots to search for information on video platforms such as Youtube or TikTok is still low. Their share has increased only slightly, from 16.6% in 2024 to 19.3% in 2025.

On the other hand, communication with a chatbot is still taboo, particularly when it comes to health problems. For example, 58% of people surveyed said that they would never, under any circumstances, entrust a chatbot with information about their mental health problems.

And 54% do not under any circumstances want to divulge their personal data so that the chatbot can function as an interactive digital health adviser. Over half of those surveyed also do not wish to entrust information about their physical health problems to a chatbot.

The survey was conducted by the Innofact polling and market research institute on behalf of comparis.ch in March 2025 among a sample of 1,029 people from all regions of Switzerland.

