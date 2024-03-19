SNB’s Jordan Is Still the Million-Dollar Central Banker

(Bloomberg) — Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan earned a salary of 951,700 Swiss francs ($1.1 million) in 2023, making him one of the world’s best paid central bank chiefs.

That compensation is an increase of about 2.5% from the previous year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the annual report published Tuesday.

His total remuneration came to 982,000 francs and includes his salary, expenses, an annual train travel card, and other income. Jordan got an additional 76,133 francs for serving as a member of the Board of Directors at the BIS.

Switzerland’s top central banker announced earlier this month that he’ll be leaving his post at the end of September.

Jordan’s pay compares with €427,560 for European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, according to the most recently available data.

