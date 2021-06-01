Education: making it a priority in humanitarian emergencies

Education is fundamental to the life of every child. Not being in school puts children at immediate risk and it ruins their futures. So why does education seem to come a poor second during humanitarian crises?

In this episode of Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes talks to experts on education in emergencies, including Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), Julienne Vipond, head of the UNICEF-led Education cluster in Sudan, and Manuel Bessler, head of Swiss Humanitarian Aid.

They discuss a brand new global hub for education here in Geneva, and Imogen asks whether the Covid 19 pandemic – and the school closures in wealthy countries – have reminded us just how important education is.

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunesExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter, where you'll hear directly from Imogen in your inbox.