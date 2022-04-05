How Ukraine affects other humanitarian crises

In a few short weeks, a quarter of Ukraine’s population has been displaced. The Inside Geneva podcast asks what this means for other refugee crises.

This content was published on April 5, 2022 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More from this author

Podcast host Imogen Foulkes is joined in this episode by humanitarian experts.

External Content

“We will respond wherever there are humanitarian needs, regardless of where they are, and we urge that this compassion really be extended to all people who’ve been forced to flee,” says Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

UN emergency appeals for humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and Yemen are underfunded.

“There is a huge outpouring for Ukraine, for the refugees, for the food, medical supplies, but that must mean that in other places in the world, they’re not getting what they should be getting,” says analyst Daniel Warner.

Food prices are rising and aid agencies face difficult decisions.

“We do not want to find ourselves in a situation in which we need to decide whether to feed a hungry child or a starving child. Both of them need to be assisted,” says Annalisa Conte, director of the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Geneva Global Office.

External Content Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter to get all the International Geneva news and views from Imogen Foulkes in your inbox.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative