How strong is the US's renewed global commitment?

Is the United States’ recommitment to the World Health Organisation a good sign for international Geneva? What about the future of the WHO itself?

This content was published on January 26, 2021 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More about the author

In this episode Imogen Foulkes is joined by journalists Gunilla von Hall and Tom Miles, and analyst Daniel Warner, to look at what 2021 might hold. And how does our own future, our ‘new normal’ look, one year into the pandemic?

