More young people convicted for violent crimes, fewer for drugs

The number of juvenile convictions for violating the Narcotics Act continues to drop Keystone / Justin Tang

The number of juvenile convictions for violating the Criminal Code increased in Switzerland last year. While convictions for traffic offences have risen, the number for drug offences has fallen sharply.

This content was published on June 28, 2022 - 12:10

Keystone-SDA/ts

A total of 20,902 convictions – 7.5% more than in 2020 – were handed down against young people last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on TuesdayExternal link.

Minors committed more crimes than before in practically all areas of the Criminal Code. Among other things, they were convicted more frequently of violent and property crime. The number of registered offences against sexual integrity has doubled within three years from 419 to 837.

There were also significantly more juvenile convictions for road traffic violations: 4,458, or 15.4% more than in 2020. The majority of these were for speeding. Convictions for serious traffic violations increased from 94 to 142.

One of the few crimes with a decreasing trend is the falsification of identity cards. Over the past three years the number of convictions here has fallen by almost half.

Fewer drugs offences

Also, the number of juvenile convictions for offences against the Narcotics Act decreased from 4,572 in 2020 to 3,541. This is not a new development. According to the FSO, a gradual decline of almost 40% has been observed since 2017.

Convictions were also handed out for violating the Weapons Act, the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act and the Passenger Transport Act, among others. The latter accounted for half of these sentences, with most involving travelling without a valid ticket.

In about a third of the 20,902 convictions the person received a caution. In another third the person had to carry out a service, such as attending a course or doing community work. A fine or imprisonment, possible for people aged 15 and older, were imposed in 27.5% and 4.4% of cases, respectively. In 2021, 1,038 young people were placed in foster care.

