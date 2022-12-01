Stuffed cheetah seized at Swiss border

The stuffed cheetah (not pictured) was being brought into Switzerland for a private individual Keystone / Vahid Salemi

A cheetah stuffed by a taxidermist has been seized at the customs post in St Margrethen, northeastern Switzerland. A German man was importing it from Austria for a private individual.

Threatened or endangered animals may not be imported into Switzerland – or only with a special permit. The same applies to products made from such animals, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said on Thursday.

The stuffed cheetah was in the private vehicle of the German, who “duly declared it” when going through customs in St Margrethen at the end of October. However, he did not have a CITES permit (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), which is why the cheetah was seized.

More than 180 countries have pledged to cooperate with CITESExternal link. In Switzerland, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office is responsible for the implementation of the convention. The customs office carries out border controls and checks on consignments of goods on behalf of the veterinary office.

