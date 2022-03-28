Swiss cyber-crime incidents increase by a quarter

Incidents of online fraud are becoming more commonplace in Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland saw a significant increase in the number of reported cyber-crime incidents last year. In the same period, the rate of murders and burglaries fell, while e-bikes became one of the favourite targets of thieves.

The Federal Statistical Office on Monday reportedExternal link that cyber-crime had increased by 24% last year compared to 2020. The most common digital crime was the fraudulent sale of non-existent goods online that tricked people into paying for products that were never delivered.

There was also an uptick in the number of reported offences involving fraudulent payment systems and the abuse of personal digital identification data to commit crimes.

Some 30,351 crimes were reported in the virtual space in 2021.

In the physical world, police recorded 42 homicides, which is one of the lowest murder rates since records began in 1982. Most murders took place within the family home where women were by far the most common victim.

There were also fewer reported incidents of serious acts of violence, except in the category of rape that saw the highest number of cases (757, an increase of 6%) in a decade.

Last year saw a decrease in the number of burglaries but witnessed a marked increase in the number of vehicles being stolen.

Thieves particularly targeted e-bikes, which have seen sales take off during the Covid-19 pandemic period. Last year, the number of e-bike thefts rose by nearly 50% from 2020.

