Switzerland among worst in Europe at tobacco prevention

A Swiss vote on controlling tobacco advertising is waiting to be inked into the statute books. Keystone / Andree-noelle Pot

Switzerland is the second-worst country in Europe at stamping out tobacco addiction, according to the European Association of Cancer Leagues.

This content was published on December 2, 2022 - 15:58

swissinfo.ch/mga

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Suíça fica entre piores da Europa na prevenção do fumo

Many large tobacco companies, including British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Philip Morris, have their international headquarters in Switzerland. The tobacco lobby has been blamed for holding back legislation on protecting people from the dangers of smoking.

Switzerland dropped one place in the list of countries that actively fight tobacco addiction and is ranked second bottom out of 37 states. Only Bosnia-Herzegovina has a worse record than Switzerland.

The new ranking was presented by the European Association of Cancer Leagues at the 6th ICO-WHO Symposium on Tobacco Control.

In February, Swiss voters backed an initiative to limit advertising for tobacco products that may be seen by young people in Switzerland.

Switzerland may advance up the tobacco prevention league table once the new measures have been put onto the statute books.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative