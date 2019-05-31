This content was published on May 31, 2019 2:20 PM

Schaffhausen and Winterthur played each other last Sunday in the second division Swiss Challenge League. (© Keystone / Ennio Leanza)

Three fans of FC Schaffhausen have been arrested for waving a banner calling for violence against female supporters of the opposing team.

On Friday morning, the police arrested the three men and their homes were searched. Last Sunday, they had waved a banner at a second division match calling for the rape and assault of women of the opposing Winterthur football team.

On Wednesday, the Swiss Football League announced that the three accused were banned from all Swiss stadiums for two years. It has also initiated proceedings against FC Schaffhausen. The club responded by denouncing and condemning “more strongly” the mens’ behaviour in Winterthur. The fans who created the banners apologised on Facebook.

The three suspects, aged between 25 and 37, residing in the cantons of Schaffhausen and Thurgau, are being held for questioning. It is not yet known when they will be released. The criminal investigation opened against them will continue after their interrogation, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

