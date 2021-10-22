Thousands demonstrate in Bern for climate action

“Less talk, more action”: Friday’s message for COP26 leaders. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Several thousand have marched in Bern calling for more climate protection measures.

This content was published on October 22, 2021 - 16:51

Keystone-SDA/dos

The gathering in the Swiss capital, coordinated by the Climate Strike movement, assembled some 2,000 people, estimated the local Berner Zeitung newspaper.

Participants marched through the centre of the city before gathering on parliament square, where speakers took to a makeshift stage to read out demands aimed at Swiss and international leaders.

According to the homepage of the climate strike movementExternal link, these demands include the declaration of a state of climate emergency, the attainment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, stricter regulation of the financial sector, and a “system change” to make all this possible.

Ahead of next weekend's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, the demonstrators also demanded more “climate justice” through a better inclusion of voices from the global south and from parts of the world most affected by climate change.

Events are also planned in other Swiss cities this afternoon and evening, notably Basel, Bellinzona, Biel/Bienne, and Geneva.

It’s the second day of climate demonstrations in Switzerland in the past month; on September 24, thousands took part in a day of protest instigated by the international “Fridays for FutureExternal link” movement.