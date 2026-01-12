Swiss research team discovers evidence of ocean on Mars

Bernese research team discovers evidence of an ocean on Mars Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A research team from the University of Bern has discovered traces of rivers on Mars. This provides evidence that the planet was once covered by a large ocean.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Berner Forschungsteam entdeckt Beweis für einen Ozean auf dem Mars Original Read more: Berner Forschungsteam entdeckt Beweis für einen Ozean auf dem Mars

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The international team led by the University of Bern used images from Mars probes to discover geological structures that resemble river deltas. They report this in a study published in the scientific journal npj space exploration.

+ “Humans of tomorrow will live on Mars”

“The structures that we were able to identify on the images are clearly the mouth of a river into an ocean,” said study leader Fritz Schlunegger.

Today, the former delta structures are covered by wind-sculpted dunes, but their original shape is still clearly recognisable, according to the researchers.

+ “We will never live on Mars, or anywhere except Earth”

The delta structures discovered are all at a similar height. This enabled the team to reconstruct the sea level and a coastline at that time. The results show that the ocean was at least the size of the Arctic Ocean on Earth and stretched across the northern hemisphere of the planet.

Previous studies had already pointed to an ocean, but were based on less precise data or indirect arguments, according to the researchers. The new reconstruction, on the other hand, is based on clear evidence, according to the researchers.

Suitable life conditions

The study dates the highest water level on Mars to around three billion years ago.

According to the scientists, the discovery confirms that conditions on Mars could once have favoured the development of life.

“We know Mars as a dry, red planet. However, our results show that it was a blue planet in the past,” said Ignatius Argadestya, first author of the study, according to the university. This also shows how precious water is on a planet and that it can disappear.

More Debate Hosted by: Marc-André Miserez Is human exploration of Mars worth the costs and risks? Should humans try to set foot on the Red Planet, or should it remain the work of robots? Join the discussion View the discussion

Adapted from German with AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories