Switzerland to build CHF100m Earth Observation Centre

The centre will link data from satellites, drones, measuring stations, and other sources. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich is establishing an Earth Observation Centre, funded by a donation of CHF100 million from the estate of the late watch dealer Jörg G. Bucherer.

The canton of Lucerne will host the ‘Swiss Geolab’ and is contributing a total of CHF2.8 million in infrastructure costs.

The research centre will link data from satellites, drones, measuring stations, and other sources. The vast amount of data is currently not being used in a targeted manner to better understand the Earth.

ETH President Joël Mesot explained in the press release that this now represents an opportunity to take research and knowledge transfer in the field of Earth observation to a new level.

The new institution will operate in an interdisciplinary manner and will also utilise artificial intelligence (AI). The spectrum of possible research topics includes the early detection of natural disasters and forecasts of agricultural yields.

The Earth Observation Center will receive CHF10 million annually from the Jörg G. Bucherer Foundation over the next ten years. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2030, and around 100 people will work at the centre.

The Earth Observation Center is headed by astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen. Verena Griess, who holds the professorship for Forest Resource Management, is the deputy director.

Watch and jewelry dealer Jörg G. Bucherer passed away in 2023. His fortune was donated to a foundation that aims to promote artistic activities, social institutions, quality tourism, and the natural sciences.

