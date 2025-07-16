Stock Futures Decline as Fed Rate Cut Bets Wane: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equity-index futures retreated as traders trimmed interest-rate cut bets by the Federal Reserve after US inflation data showed companies are beginning to pass some tariff-related costs to consumers.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, indicating shares are primed for a second day of losses. European futures retreated as ASML Holding NV warned tariff uncertainty was clouding the outlook. Asian equities edged lower. Treasuries steadied with 30-year yields still hovering around the 5%-mark. Japan’s long-dated bonds surged. The pound gained after hotter-than-expected UK inflation.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he was likely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals as soon as the end of the month. Levies on semiconductors could come soon as well, suggesting that those import taxes could hit alongside broad “reciprocal” rates set for implementation on Aug. 1.

Traders priced in lower odds that the Fed will cut rates more than once this year, and the probability of a move in September is now seen as only slightly higher than 50%. While policymakers will likely need to hold rates steady for a bit longer to fully cool inflation, it’s also possible they may need to pivot to cutting if inflation and labor markets soften, Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan said.

The data “will likely dissuade the Fed from tinkering with interest rates at least for the next few months,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney, wrote in a note.

Traders this month whittled the odds of the Fed easing. Strong June employment data released July 3 led them to rule out a rate cut after the next meeting concludes July 30 and to downgrade the chances of a September cut, which was fully priced in as recently as late June.

A bearish tone is taking hold in the Treasury market amid worries over the risk of tariff-fueled inflation and increased government spending in some of the world’s biggest economies.

“While any tariff-induced boost to inflation is likely to be short-lived, with higher tariffs being announced, it would be wise for the Fed to remain on the sidelines for a few more months at least,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Fed Chair Jerome Powell should step down from the board when his term is up in May 2026. Kevin Hassett, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving economic aides, is the early frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell as the Fed chief next year, according to people familiar with the process.

On trade, Trump said he reached a deal with Indonesia that will see goods from the country face a 19% rate, while US exports won’t be taxed.

The president also predicted that he could strike “two or three” trade deals with countries before implementing his so-called reciprocal tariffs before they are implemented on Aug. 1, saying that an agreement with India was among the most likely.

Separately, technology stocks in Hong Kong advanced on optimism about the resumption of some chip shipments to China. China’s open-source AI is a catalyst for global progress and that Chinese AI models are “world-class”, Nvidia Corp.’s CEO Jensen Huang said in a speech at the China International Supply Chain Expo’s opening ceremony.

Corporate Highlights:

ASML Holding’s orders in the second quarter beat estimates after the artificial intelligence boom drove demand for its sophisticated chip-making machines.

China Vanke Co. is seeking to extend some of its domestic bank loans by as much as 10 years.

Huawei Technologies Co. took the top spot in China’s smartphone market for the first time in more than four years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:33 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1623

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.70 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1815 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3412

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $118,121.3

Ether rose 3.5% to $3,148.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.62%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $68.86 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,341.14 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Joanne Wong, Abhishek Vishnoi and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.