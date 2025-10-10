Stocks, Bonds and Dollar Set for Weekly Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove stocks higher in the run-up to the earnings season amid hopes that Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep powering Corporate America. Bond yields fell. The dollar was set for its best week since November.

Despite concerns about an overheated market, the S&P 500 was on track to notch a second straight weekly advance. Treasuries rose across the curve, with longer-dated debt joining similar gains in global counterparts amid fiscal concerns.

US consumer sentiment was little changed in early October as Americans expect scant improvement in the job market or inflation. Traders also parsed Fedspeak, with Governor Christopher Waller telling CNBC that job growth has probably been negative for the last few months – which would justify two more rate cuts this year.

“An accommodative Fed, fiscal stimulus in the pipeline, favorable seasonals, an expected solid Q3 EPS season and AI enthusiasm suggests that stock’s momentum will continue,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

As President Donald Trump’s standoff with Congress stretches into its second week there’s some hope on the data front. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has recalled staff to prepare a key inflation report that is necessary to calculate the size of next year’s Social Security checks, according to a Labor Department official.

Applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysis of state-level filings released during the government shutdown. Initial claims rose to about 235,000 in the week ended Oct. 4 from the estimate of roughly 224,000 the prior week, economists led by Jan Hatzius said.

Investors are flocking into everything from stocks to bonds and cryptocurrencies, according to a note from Bank of America Corp.

Global equity funds attracted $20 billion in the week through Oct. 8, while $25.6 billion flowed into bonds, said the note citing EPFR Global data. Crypto funds had inflows of $5.5 billion. Even cash funds saw additions of almost $73 billion, suggesting investors still have plenty of dry powder.

Global stocks are set to advance further after their record-breaking run thanks to better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, according to HSBC strategists. Alastair Pinder and Dmitriy Leskin.

The strategists don’t see AI in “bubble territory,” given the size of its potential market and the fact that valuations remain below dot-com levels. Lower interest rates and monetary easing by the Fed should encourage investors to put money into equities rather than money-market funds, they said.

Meantime, individual investors are buying stocks like never before and leaving the broader market in the dust. But at the same time, a surge in trading volume is raising fears that retail’s favorite positions are getting dangerously crowded.

Citigroup Inc.’s basket of 46 stocks most favored by non-professional investors, which includes companies like SoFi Technologies Inc. and Riot Platforms Inc., is far outpacing the S&P 500. Meanwhile, retail trading volume has increased to an all-time-high, the bank’s equity trading desk wrote in a research note this week.

Corporate Highlights:

Shipments from Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory increased in September as China’s car market kicks off its busy sales period and automakers start their final push to meet annual targets. Alphabet Inc.’s Google became the first company to be designated with so called strategic market status in the UK, exposing the US firm’s online search and advertising business to a closer scrutiny by the country’s antitrust watchdog. China slapped new port fees on US ships and started an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm Inc., the latest in a string of tit-for-tat moves as Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump jockey for leverage before a key meeting to discuss trade and other issues. Chevron Corp. plans to drill as many as 10 wells offshore Namibia, one of the busiest exploration hotspots for oil and gas in Africa. Levi Strauss & Co. raised its full-year outlook, but warned that tariffs are starting to bite. Mosaic Co. said that third-quarter phosphate production fell below what management expected, citing mechanical issues at one plant and utility interruptions at another. Preliminary sales volumes for phosphates fell short of what analysts expected. Leaders at AI computing company CoreWeave Inc. sold shares worth more than $1 billion after a lockup on the stock lifted in mid-August, putting them among the top 10 individual insider sellers of the third quarter. Stellantis NV’s third-quarter shipments climbed 13%, led by a rise in North America, pointing to a recovery after the ailing carmaker worked down inventory in the US. Venture Global Inc. potentially faces multibillion-dollar damages over disputed liquefied natural gas shipments, after an unexpected loss in a landmark BP Plc arbitration that could pave the way for additional claims. Applied Digital Corp. said it’s now in advanced discussions with a hyperscaler client for its second data center campus in North Dakota. First-quarter revenue was well ahead of estimates due to one-time income from tenant fit-out services. Carlyle Inc. agreed to take control of BASF SE’s coatings business, creating a standalone company with an enterprise value of €7.7 billion ($8.9 billion). BlackRock Inc.’s actively managed funds are set to accept BBVA SA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell SA and tender their shares as the offer period is about to end, according to people familiar with the matter. An investor group led by I Squared Capital is planning a bid for German media group Ströer SE & Co.’s core advertising business, people with knowledge of the matter said. SoftBank Group Corp. is in talks to borrow $5 billion from global banks, refilling its coffers at a time Masayoshi Son is accelerating the Japanese investment firm’s bets on artificial intelligence. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:11 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1576 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3284 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 152.60 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $121,908.78 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,361.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.10% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.70% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.57% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.67% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.5% to $59.97 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.