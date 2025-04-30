Stocks Are Mixed in Buildup to Big Tech Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose, while US futures slipped as tariff turmoil threw up a mixed impact on company earnings and as investors looked ahead to key US economic data.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.4%, with UBS Group AG shares rising after its net income beat estimates as volatile markets boosted trading profits. Societe Generale SA rallied 5% as it also benefited from a surge in equities trading. Asian stocks rose.

A six-day rally in US stocks looked set to pause as S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts edged lower. Super Micro Computer Inc. slid 15% in after-market trading, ahead of earnings from mega cap tech companies such as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries steadied after six days of gains, with the yield at 4.16%. Gold dropped.

“We are starting to see patterns emerging about how the trade war will affect different sectors differently.” said Beatrice Guedj, head of research at Swiss Life Asset Managers in Paris. “Investors are really focusing on earnings to see if a return to some kind of normal is possible.”

Sentiment faces a key test Wednesday when the US releases inflation and gross-domestic-product data that will give investors more information on how the economy was faring just before President Donald Trump unleashed country-specific levies on April 2. Investors have been cautiously optimistic — the Nasdaq 100 is close to erasing all of its losses since Trump’s announcement — after some tariff reprieves and speculation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to prevent a recession.

US real GDP growth likely cooled to a standstill in the first quarter as Trump’s policy shifts disrupted activity, according to Bloomberg Economics before the data is published later Wednesday.

Investors will also get a better picture of how US companies are navigating the new environment as more earnings roll in.

Snap Inc. plunged in after-hours trading after declining to issue a sales forecast for the current period, saying it’s navigating macroeconomic “headwinds” for its advertising business. Super Micro Computer’s preliminary results fell short of analysts’ projections. Starbucks Corp. reported sales that fell slightly faster than expected.

General Motors Co. and JetBlue Airways Corp. pulled their outlooks, while United Parcel Service Inc. said it expects to cut 20,000 jobs this year.

Four of the so-called Magnificent Seven — Microsoft, Apple Inc., Meta and Amazon.com Inc. — are reporting earnings this week. Analysts expect the group — which also includes Google-parent Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. — to deliver an average of 15% profit growth in 2025, a forecast that’s barely budged since the start of March despite the flareup in trade tensions.

“The focus on tech earnings here, or rather guidance, will be key,” said Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors in Singapore. “It’s been a significant driver of performance and there has been some rotation into more defensive high yield names.”

In Asia, a gauge of China’s factory activity signaled the deepest contraction since December 2023, revealing early damage to the world’s second-biggest economy from the trade war with the US. After the data, the offshore yuan edged lower, extending its first monthly decline this year. Copper retreated from its highest close since early April.

Some emerging market countries such as India will do quite well in the current environment, said Mark Mobius. The veteran emerging-markets investor has kept the bulk of his funds’ holdings in cash given that the trade-related uncertainty is likely to persist for up to six months.

“At this stage, cash is king. So 95% of my money in the funds are in cash,” Mobius said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Right now, we got to keep the cash and be ready to move when the time is right.”

In the latest pivot in Trump’s trade strategy, the US president signed an executive order easing the impact of his auto tariffs, preventing duties on foreign-made vehicles from stacking on top of other levies and lessening charges on parts from overseas used to make vehicles in the US.

The news supported sentiment toward European auto stocks Wednesday, with Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Stellantis NV rising even after withdrawing their outlooks for this year, citing the uncertainty of trade barriers. Volkswagen AG also climbed after reporting that earnings dropped 40%.

Trump also renewed criticism of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as he championed his economic policies and tariff regime during an event on Tuesday to mark his 100th day in office. Trump said China deserved the steep tariffs he imposed on their exports and predicted Beijing could find a way to reduce their impact on American consumers.

“The balance of risks still argues for expecting renewed declines in equity prices from current levels and for adding downside protection,” wrote Vickie Chang, a strategist at Goldman Sachs. “For markets, the most immediate question is whether there is fresh downside to come.”

Elsewhere in commodities, oil headed for its worst-ever April on signs the trade war is hurting economic growth and energy demand.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1382

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 142.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2653 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3392

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $94,811.14

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,805.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.3% to $63.42 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,312.10 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Charlotte Yang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.