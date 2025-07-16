Stocks Dip as Tariffs and Fed Outlook Stir Doubts: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slipped as a steady stream of negative tariff headlines and dialed-back expectations for interest-rate cuts raised doubts about the market’s ability to sustain recent highs.

S&P 500 futures nudged 0.1% lower. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 declined 0.2%, weighed down by technology shares as ASML Holding NV trimmed its growth outlook for next year, citing trade tensions. Renault SA slumped 16% after slashing its profit guidance.

US Treasuries held steady. Japan’s super-long bonds rebounded following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, as investors weighed the potential for increased fiscal spending after this weekend’s upper house election. The dollar was little changed.

President Donald Trump signaled that tariffs on pharmaceuticals could be introduced by the end of the month, with similar measures on semiconductors potentially to follow. Traders further pared bets to their lowest level in a month for two Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, while Trump aide Kevin Hassett has emerged as the early frontrunner to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Economic data due later Wednesday are expected to show signs of tariff pass-through to producer-goods prices. Meanwhile, UBS Group AG strategists said US equity investors are complacent in their view that tariffs are predominantly a negotiation tool.

“The tariff inflation shock starts to hit,” wrote Robin Brooks, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former chief currency strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “This effect will keep building in intensity as pre-tariff inventories are depleted.”

In the UK, inflation unexpectedly climbed to its highest level since early 2024, driven by rising food prices. The pound fluctuated as traders scaled back expectations for further monetary easing by the Bank of England following a probable quarter-point cut in August. Gilts declined.

After a lackluster kickoff to big bank earnings on Tuesday, investor attention now turns to a fresh wave of results today from Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

“Professional investors are not as convinced as the retail investors that the market is going to keep pushing for ever higher,” said Jacopo Ceccatelli, managing director at Finint Private Bank. “We are reducing at the moment.”

Corporate Highlights:

ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet walked back the company’s growth forecast for next year due to trade disputes and global tensions.

Renault SA shares sank 16% after the automaker lowered its profitability outlook for the year and named company veteran Duncan Minto interim chief executive officer.

Nvidia Corp. boss Jensen Huang anticipates getting the first batch of US licenses to export H20 AI chips to China soon.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. jumped in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported it’s in exclusive talks to be acquired by Aquarian Holdings.

Barclays Plc was fined £42 million ($56 million) over failures to properly identify financial crime risks with two clients.

New World Development Co. is seeking to sell its flagship 11 Skies mall to address liquidity constraints, according to people familiar with the matter.

Huawei Technologies Co. took the top spot in China’s smartphone market for the first time in more than four years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:21 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1611

The British pound was little changed at $1.3397

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $119,272.95

Ether rose 3.8% to $3,156.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $66.14 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,337.35 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani, Anand Krishnamoorthy, James Hirai and Indy Scholtens.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.