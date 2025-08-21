Stocks Fall as Caution Deepens Before Jackson Hole: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures pointed to further losses after a run of selling in big tech as traders stayed guarded ahead of the Federal Reserve’s gathering at Jackson Hole.

S&P 500 contracts dropped 0.3%. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 retreated by the same margin after a two-day selloff that shaved 2% off the index. Walmart Inc. fell more than 3% in premarket trading after a rare profit miss. All members of the Magnificent Seven stocks posted losses.

US Treasuries pared losses as initial jobless claims for the week through Aug. 16 came in above estimates. The dollar was little changed.

This week has seen pressure on technology stocks, particularly the largest names, amid worries that their sharp rally since April advanced too far. Traders are staying cautious as the Jackson Hole symposium kicks off later today, with investors awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for guidance on the path for interest rates.

Markets’ direction today could also be shaped by PMIs, initial jobless claims and home sales data. For the euro area, the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global grew at the quickest pace in 15 months as manufacturing exited a three-year downturn.

“What we are currently seeing is profit-taking and a natural flight to quality ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole,” said John Plassard, head of investment strategy at Cité Gestion. But “let’s not beat around the bush: this is not the end of tech, and even less so for stocks linked to artificial intelligence.”

With swaps pricing in around an 80% chance of a Fed quarter-point cut in September, and at least three more over the next year, some strategists warned that the market may be too optimistic about the pace and depth of easing.

“All it’s going to take is a bit of stickiness in inflation and actually a labor market print which shows it’s not falling off a cliff for the market to say, ‘hang on,’” Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.

The Fed’s Bank of Kansas City President Jeff Schmid said he thinks inflation risks are marginally higher than risks to the labor market, though monetary policy is in a good place.

“As you get closer to the optimum dual mandate numbers it actually becomes more difficult to make decisions on the margins relative to where that policy rate should go,” Schmid said in a Bloomberg Television interview aired on Thursday.

On the geopolitical front, US Vice President JD Vance said negotiations over ending Russia’s war in Ukraine are focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and territory Russia wants to control — including Ukrainian territory that Russia isn’t occupying — as the US tries to broker a peace deal between the two nations. Brent crude rose 0.6% to around $67.20 a barrel.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“A combined measure of valuations for US stocks has just hit a new record high, pointing to poor long-term market returns. … Valuations are of course not timing devices. But they give some idea of the size of any potential selloff. With other signs of a market top present, there’s scant reason for comfort.”interview

—Simon White, Macro Strategist. Click here to read the full analysis.

Corporate News:

Walmart Inc. shares fell after profit missed expectations for the first time in three years, overshadowing higher sales. Boeing Co. is heading closer toward finalizing a deal with China to sell as many as 500 aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter. Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy human resources software provider Dayforce Inc. in what is set to become one of the investment firm’s largest-ever deals. Mediobanca SpA shareholders rejected a proposal to acquire Banca Generali SpA in a major setback for Chief Executive Officer Alberto Nagel and his efforts to ensure his bank’s independence. WH Smith Plc lost more than a third of its market value after lowering its profit outlook for this fiscal year following the discovery of an accounting error. KKR & Co. has emerged as the lead bidder to buy Nissan Motor Co.’s global headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta temporarily paused some hiring while it does “planning and forecasting,” and structures its new superintelligence efforts, spokesperson Andy Stone said in a X post. OpenAI is considering eventually helping other businesses tap into the data centers and physical infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence, potentially creating a new revenue line that could offset some of the ChatGPT maker’s immense costs. London builders are taking longer to start home constructions after receiving permits, as a slump in demand threatens to derail the government’s plan to build 1.5 million homes. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:33 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1651 The British pound was little changed at $1.3465 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.66 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $113,371.64 Ether fell 1.7% to $4,280.66 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $63.17 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,341.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

