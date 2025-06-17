Stocks Fall as Israel-Iran Jitters Spur Oil Rally: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Renewed concerns about an escalation of risks in the Middle East and weak economic data drove stocks down as bonds rose, with traders gearing up for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision. Oil climbed.

Risk-off sentiment prevailed, with the S&P 500 trimming this month’s gains. Treasury yields fell as tepid reports on retail sales, housing and industrial output supported bets the Fed will cut rates at least once more in 2025 if the rally in crude doesn’t turn out to be a threat to the disinflationary path. West Texas Intermediate hovered near $74 a barrel as a gauge of oil-market volatility hit a three-year high. The dollar edged up.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Israel and the US are ratcheting up pressure on Iran, fueling fears that Washington may be preparing for a more direct intervention. President Donald Trump says he wants a permanent end to Tehran’s path to a nuclear weapon — not just a ceasefire. He said that “our patience is wearing thin” and moments later sent another two-word post: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The US military is deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified US officials.

“For now, markets will remain mostly on edge until they lower the temperature in the region,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth.

Traders also kept a close eye on eocnomic data, with US retail sales down for a second straight month, suggesting anxiety over tariffs and their finances prompted consumers to pull back after an early-year spending rush. Industrial production also dropped and confidence among US homebuilders hit the lowest since December 2022.

“Investors should still expect some volatility in economic data due to lingering effects of trade policy,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “The economy and the consumer are holding up for now, but there are signs of vulnerability. That could present risks in the second half of the year — particularly if we see a further slowdown in jobs or spending.”

With US central bank officials convening for a two-day meeting in Washington, traders continued to wager on just shy of two quarter-point rate reductions this year — with the first move fully priced in for October. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady in June and July, but may telegraph its intentions via revised economic and rate forecasts on Wednesday.

A fourth straight meeting without a cut could provoke another tirade from President Trump. But policymakers have been clear: Before they can make a move they need the White House to resolve the big question marks around tariffs, immigration and taxes. Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites have also introduced another element of uncertainty for the global economy.

“The Federal Reserve is navigating a narrow path,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “We expect the Fed to wait until the fourth quarter before it reduces policy rates.”

“While there has been a strong buy-the-dip mentality with investors having been rewarded for fading negative news this year, we think it’s best to pull back on risk,” said Andrew Tyler, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global market intelligence, who correctly predicted a multi-week stock rally back in April through this point. “Positioning indicates that irrespective of Israel-Iran, the market was setting up for a pullback,” he told clients this week.

Global stocks will beat US equities over the next five years, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, adding evidence that investors increasingly see America’s market dominance as coming to an end.

Some 54% of asset managers expect international stocks to be the top asset class, while 23% picked US stocks, according to the survey. Only 13% said gold will deliver top returns, and 5% are betting on bonds. It’s the first time that Bank of America’s survey asked investors to predict which asset class will perform best over a five-year horizon.

Corporate Highlights:

India’s aviation safety regulator found no major safety concerns with Air India’s fleet of Boeing Co. 787 jets during ongoing inspections following a crash last week.

Solar companies fell sharply after Senate Republicans released a bill that would end clean energy tax credits earlier than expected, dashing hopes that major cuts passed by the House wouldn’t stick.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is in talks to raise $4.3 billion through an equity investment on top of the $5 billion it has recently been trying to borrow from debt investors, according to information the company shared with investors who asked not to be identified because it is private.

Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy gene-editing biotech company Verve Therapeutics Inc. for $1.3 billion, the drugmaker’s latest investment in an experimental medicine that could fuel its long-term growth.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is cutting commissions for brokers on some Medicare Advantage plans, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News, a move that appears designed to discourage agents from selling those plans.

Builder Lennar Corp.’s forecast for quarterly orders missed analyst estimates as affordability challenges and economic uncertainty hold back buyers.

Salesforce Inc. is increasing the price for many products, becoming the latest software maker to adjust its cost structure as it integrates artificial intelligence.

JetBlue Airways Corp. plans to hasten cost cuts by eliminating some flights, ending service to a number of cities and restructuring its leadership ranks as economic uncertainty feeds weaker-than-expected demand for travel, the company said in an internal memo.

Adobe Inc. released a standalone Firefly mobile application for Android and iOS in an attempt to put a larger spotlight on its artificial intelligence-powered image generation and editing tools.

Penn Entertainment Inc. said its shareholders elected two new directors proposed by HG Vora Capital Management to its board at the company’s annual meeting Tuesday.

SoftBank Group Corp. raised around $4.8 billion through a sale of T-Mobile US Inc. shares, a move that helps fund the Japanese company’s grandiose plans for artificial intelligence.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:20 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.2%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1534

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3510

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.98 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.1% to $104,347.26

Ether fell 6.5% to $2,496.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $73.79 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,379.37 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.