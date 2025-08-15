Stocks Hold Near All-Time Highs After Retail Sales: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is ending the week on a fairly quiet note, with stocks hovering near all-time highs and bonds wavering after the latest reading on retail sales tempered some concerns about a retrenchment in consumer spending.

Equities fluctuated, with the S&P 500 on track for a second straight week of gains. The yield on two-year Treasuries, which reflects bets on imminent policy moves, was little changed at 3.73%. The dollar slipped. Investors also awaited a face-to-face summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska due to start at 3 p.m. New York time.

US retail sales rose in July in a broad-based advance, boosted by car sales and major online promotions in a sign consumers stepped up their spending in recent months.

The value of retail purchases, not adjusted for inflation, increased 0.5% after an upwardly revised 0.9% gain in June. The control-group sales — which feed into the calculation of goods spending for gross domestic product — rose 0.5% after an upward revision to the prior month.

“July retail sales report is taking some of the edge off worries over a faltering economy,” said Gary Schlossberg at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “A July increase just shy of expectations was offset by a sizable upward revision to the June increase, pointing toward a consumer holding up well through the heat of summer.”

The bad news, at least for the financial market, Schlossberg notes, is that it moved the Fed another step away from aggressive rate cuts at this stage.

From here, analysts and investors are getting ready to scour a key gauge of consumer sentiment for clues on how US households are feeling about the economy.

Friday’s report implies a much better start to consumer spending in the second half of the year after uncertainty around tariffs took a toll on sentiment. While the labor market is shifting into a lower gear, additional clarity on trade policy and a rebound in the stock market is giving some consumers more confidence about their spending power.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, July’s retail sales figures weren’t necessarily a blowout. However, control group sales — which are used in the GDP calculation — topped economists’ expectations, while June’s already strong report was revised even higher.

“In a world where there are plenty of macro-related worries tied to inflation and employment, consumers are still out there spending,” Kenwell says. “That’s true with today’s report, and is also the tone we’re hearing on corporate earnings calls as well.”

Retailers will start reporting earnings next week, which should provide more insights into consumer behavior, he noted.

Corporate Profits

As long as consumer spending holds up and companies are able to retain workers because of that robust spending, the flywheel can continue to spin, pushing corporate profits and stock prices higher, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“The market is expensive, inflation has been increasing and unemployment has been rising, and yet consumers are still spending, the economy is still growing and the market is still rising,” he said. “These aren’t the perfect conditions for a robust rally, but right now they are good enough for a slow grind higher – with the occasional pullback – on a path to a higher stock market by year end.”

Corporate Highlights:

Applied Materials Inc., the largest American producer of chipmaking gear, gave a disappointing sales and profit forecast, renewing concerns that the US trade dispute with China is weighing on demand. UnitedHealth Group Inc. jumped after funds piled into the company, which has been hampered by a federal probe into its business practices and weakening results. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was among the investors, buying 5 million shares, according to a filing. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management LP also invested, boosting its holdings of the health insurance giant by 2.3 million shares. Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli AG may shift production of its world-famous, gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the US to sidestep import tariffs. Danish jewelry company Pandora A/S is weighing potential price increases in the US due to higher tariffs, according to its chief executive officer. AstraZeneca Plc released its flu vaccine nasal spray for at-home use on Friday, an option that comes at a contentious time for vaccine access in the US. Some of the moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1694 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3567 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.98 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $118,448.64 Ether rose 1.6% to $4,608.31 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.68% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.73% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $63.17 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,340.27 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.