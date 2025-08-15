Stocks Hold Near Highs With Consumers in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures hovered near record highs as traders bet that data on Friday will show signs of strain on US consumers, bolstering the case for interest rate cuts.

Contracts for the S&P 500 inched upward following back-to-back record closes earlier in the week. Intel Corp. rose more than 3% in premarket trading on a report that the US government may buy a stake in the struggling chipmaker. Applied Materials Inc. slumped after a weaker-than-expected outlook.

US Treasuries were mixed, with the yield on the policy-sensitive two-year note falling one basis point to 3.72%. The yen led gains among major currencies against the dollar as the greenback weakened 0.3%.

Economists expect government data on Friday to show a solid increase in July retail sales, driven by incentives that boosted vehicle purchases and a surge in online spending during Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day event. However, underlying fundamentals are likely to be soft, with many consumers avoiding goods marked up by tariffs, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“In this market bad news is good news,” said Anthi Tsouvali, a multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. “I think investors are positioned to expect that the number will probably be lower than consensus.”

US equities have surged since rebounding from April’s sharp selloff, when President Donald Trump’s tariff policies rattled markets. The rally gained further momentum in recent weeks as signs of a cooling labor market and benign consumer price increases strengthened the case for rate cuts.

Money markets are pricing around a 90% chance of a quarter-point cut when the Federal Reserve meets next month, up from about 85% at the beginning of the week.

The rally has left US stocks vulnerable to profit-taking if the Fed delivers dovish signals at the upcoming Jackson Hole economic symposium, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

With investors piling into risk assets on hopes of rate cuts, an accommodative stance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could trigger a “buy rumor, sell fact” reaction, the team led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 hit the highest level since March amid guarded hopes that Friday’s US-Russia summit could be an initial step toward brokering a peace deal in Ukraine and thawing relations.

While a deal to end the war in Ukraine is likely still far away, “we do expect some progress in today’s meeting and a path set for further discussions,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “If we move toward a peace deal, it would be positive for the European markets.”

In Asia, shares in Hong Kong weakened 1% after data showed China’s economy slowed in July with factory activity and retail sales disappointing, suggesting the US trade war is starting to weigh on the world’s No. 2 economy.

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms Inc.’s artificial intelligence app has persistent flaws months after debut. The Trump administration is in talks with Intel Corp. to have the US government take a stake in the beleaguered chipmaker, according to people familiar with the plan. Applied Materials Inc., the largest American producer of chipmaking gear, plunged in late trading after giving a disappointing sales and profit forecast. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. in the second quarter, sending the health insurer’s stock soaring in post-market trading. Pandora A/S shares slumped the most since April after the Danish jewelry maker warned of weak demand in Europe and uncertainty over tariffs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:32 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1685 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3553 The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 146.88 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $119,038.51 Ether rose 2.3% to $4,642.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.66% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $63.53 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

