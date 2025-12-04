Stocks Hold Steady After Jobless Claims Report: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The latest readings on the US labor market did little to alter bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, with stocks holding steady. Bonds remained lower and the dollar fluctuated.

Equities barely budged in early New York trading, following an advance that put the S&P 500 close to its all-time highs. Treasuries remained in a tight range, with two-year yields hovering near 3.5%. Bitcoin halted its recent rally.

Applications for US unemployment benefits hit the lowest in more than three years, indicating employers are holding onto workers despite a wave of recent layoffs.

Initial claims decreased by 27,000 to 191,000 in the week ended Nov. 29, a period that included Thanksgiving — and can be particularly choppy. The figure was below all estimates.

Separate data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed announced layoffs at companies fell last month, but were still the highest for any November in three years.

“Overall, the net takeaway from the data served to confirm the crosscurrents evident in the labor landscape,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Elsewhere, the yen climbed after Bloomberg News reported that key members of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government wouldn’t try to stop the Bank of Japan if it decides to raise interest rates in December.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. risks a temporary European Union ban on the rollout of new policies over how its AI features in WhatsApp after being hit by the latest probe into Big Tech’s alleged dominance on the continent. Salesforce Inc. gave an outlook for revenue in the current period that topped analysts’ estimates, suggesting the software company is persuading customers to buy its AI tools. Snowflake Inc. gave an outlook for operating margin that fell short of analysts’ estimates, raising concerns among investors about the profitability of new AI-based tools. Dollar General Corp. raised its full-year outlook, highlighting value-focused retailers are winning over consumers hunting for deals. Kroger Co. lowered the top end of its full-year sales forecast, suggesting that competition is intensifying among food sellers for discerning consumers. Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimates on record results at its capital-markets unit, continuing a trend seen across other Canadian lenders to wrap up a year marked by buoyant markets, and the company’s US business did better than forecast. Bank of Montreal beat estimates on stronger-than-expected performance at its US division, a business that’s been recently revamped to include wealth management operations, and the company’s capital-markets unit also outstripped expectations. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce topped estimates on strong results in its capital-markets business and Canadian and US commercial-banking and wealth-management units, continuing a two-year streak of earnings beats as a new chief executive officer takes the helm. Novo Nordisk A/S left open the door for additional work on its pill version of Ozempic for Alzheimer’s disease after a pair of failed trials, saying that patients showed a biological response in a handful of areas despite getting no cognitive improvement. Rio Tinto Group’s new chief executive will focus on cutting costs and selling assets in a bid to turn the world’s second largest miner into a slimmed-down operation centered primarily on iron ore and copper. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:51 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1663 The British pound was little changed at $1.3340 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 154.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $92,495.85 Ether rose 0.1% to $3,168.36 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.43% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.51% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $59.45 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,191.67 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.