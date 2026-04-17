Stocks Rally as S&P 500 Eyes Third Week of 3% Gain: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities are pushing higher as speculation grows that a deal to end the war between the US and Iran is getting closer, prompting traders to take on more risk after an extraordinary rally.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% after the benchmark notched back-to-back record highs. The index is on course for a third week of gains of more than 3%, a stunning reversal following mounting signs that the US and Iran have been looking to deescalate their conflict that has roiled energy markets. Optimism over artificial intelligence and robust earnings have added to the momentum.

Brent dropped 4.4% toward $95 a barrel after President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has made key concessions in negotiations with the US. Axios reported that one element under discussion involved the US releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile.

The dollar lost ground agains all major peers. Global bonds were mixed, with the 10-year Treasury yield down three basis points at 4.28%.

“Now that the dust appears to be settling on events in the Middle East, market attention will once again focus back on the fundamentals, in particular earnings given that the season has just started,” said Daniel Murray, deputy chief investment officer at EFG Asset Management. “Earnings expectations are buoyant, consistent with solid underlying macro trends.”

For all the optimism, the key transit route for about a fifth of global crude shipments remains all but shut under US and Iranian blockades. Some Gulf Arab and European leaders said that a US-Iran peace deal could take about six months to agree.

Brent continues to trade about a third higher since the conflict began in late February, with no clear indication of when flows through the Strait of Hormuz will resume. Bank of England policymaker Sarah Breeden warned that the war could trigger several market stresses at once.

“As we are heading closer and closer to May, the situation becomes serious,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Securities. “If no real traffic is seen by June at the latest, things will take a different turn.”

It took the S&P 500 just 11 days to lurch from an oversold reading to Thursday’s arrival in overbought territory. That has only been outpaced by a rally in 1982. Explanations for the abrupt change in momentum point to a combination of hedge unwinding, systematic buying and short covering by hedge funds in macro products.

While the Nasdaq’s 12-day winning streak has propelled the index to fresh all-time highs, tech valuations remain near their 10-year average. Earnings estimates have been rising in concert with stocks, keeping forward price-to-earnings ratios at low levels.

“This reset provides a more constructive entry point in equities, particularly across large-cap quality growth,” said Scott Rubner, Citadel Securities head of equity and equity derivatives strategy.

Netflix Inc. slumped 9.5% in US premarket trading after an underwhelming forecast. Alstom SA shares slid the most in over two years in Paris after the manufacturer withdrew financial guidance for this fiscal year. Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced 0.3%, while an index of Asian shares snapped a three-day streak of wins.

In the UK, the yield on 10-year gilts eased two basis point to 4.83% after Thursday’s move higher. New details about Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador have rekindled doubts about his grip on power. The pound advanced 0.2%.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“For now, it looks like the tailwind of the rally is besting any weekend-related Friday concerns. Ceasefire optimism remains widespread, and oil prices are providing the right cues to propel a further financial-asset rally. This epic rally has only taken year-to-date returns to levels that are quite normal.”

— Cameron Crise, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

A consortium including Bouygues Telecom, Iliad SA and Orange SA has entered exclusive negotiations to buy billionaire Patrick Drahi’s telecom company SFR. Netflix Inc. gave a forecast for the second quarter that fell short of analysts’ expectations, sending the shares tumbling in premarket trading. OnlyFans, the platform best known for adult content, is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to Architect Capital in a deal that would value the British company at more than $3 billion. Apple Inc.’s marketing executive in charge of the Apple Watch, AirPods, health and smart home initiatives said he’s retiring. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:36 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1812 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3553 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.91 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $75,788.57 Ether rose 0.4% to $2,360.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5% to $89.92 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,823.46 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Subrat Patnaik, Jan-Patrick Barnert and Michael Msika.

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