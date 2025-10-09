Stocks Rally Falters With Earnings Season in Focus: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks fell and US equity futures drifted as traders look to the upcoming earnings season for validation of the artificial intelligence frenzy that has powered a record rally.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index retreated from a record. Banks were a drag on the gauge as Lloyds Banking Group Plc fell after warning it may have to set aside an additional provision for missold car loans. HSBC Holdings Plc plunged on plans to take one of its banking units private. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were flat.

Oil was steady after Brent crude climbed more than 1% on Wednesday, as traders focused on cooling tensions in the Middle East. Gold held near a record high above $4,000.

Stocks around the world have soared to records as traders looked past worries of a potential bubble in high-profile tech names and instead focused on corporate resilience and the restart of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The optimism that’s powered equities since their April slump now faces a key test as earnings season looms.

“Given how lopsided the expectations have become, given how lofty the valuations have become, I think investors are laser focused on earnings,” Aidan Yao, a strategist at Amundi Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg TV. “They are trying to see if earnings are really catching up into the valuations.”

PepsiCo Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. are among companies kicking off the US third-quarter reporting period on Thursday, with Wall Street lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. due next week. Tesla Inc. is the first of the Magnificent Seven tech giants set to report on Oct. 22, followed by Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. on October 29.

For David Kruk, the Paris-based head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier, any pullback in stocks would be an opportunity to buy the dip.

“On fundamentals, we’re in a Goldilocks scenario: growth is resilient, inflation is no longer worrisome and earnings are in a positive trend,” Kruk said. “It’s understandable to have doubts about the rally, but I don’t see any concrete reason to sell.”

Meanwhile, minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting showed that officials broadly supported September’s quarter-point rate cut, though a few stated there was merit in keeping rates unchanged. That leaves expectations for another reduction later this month unchanged as the government shutdown saps confidence and economic activity, according to Bloomberg Economics. Treasury yields edged higher and a gauge of the dollar was flat.

Elsewhere, Asian shares climbed 0.4%, led by tech firms such as SoftBank Group Corp. HSBC Holdings Plc slumped, while shares in mainland China jumped 1.6% as they reopened after the Golden Week break. The yen edged up after touching its weakest level against the dollar since February, raising speculation about official intervention.

In geopolitical news, President Donald Trump said Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a peace plan. If the agreement holds, it would mark a major step toward ending the conflict that erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and threw the Middle East region into crisis.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll name a new prime minister by Friday evening, having for the time being avoided the need to call a snap election that would have deepened the political chaos in France. France’s CAC 40 stock index gained for a third day.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 9:55 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1609 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 152.87 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1316 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3358 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $121,231.3 Ether fell 3.9% to $4,330.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.72% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $66.39 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.