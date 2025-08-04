Stocks Rebound as Traders Bet on Fed Rate Cuts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks clawed back some of last week’s steep losses as equity investors pinned their hopes on the Federal Reserve to ride to the rescue with interest-rate cuts following Friday’s dismal US jobs data.

Contracts for the S&P 500 climbed 0.7% after the gauge had its biggest decline since May on Friday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose about 0.6%. Banks led the advance after UK lenders won a major reprieve in a pivotal UK car finance case, with Lloyds Banking Group Plc surging more than 7%.

Friday’s tumble on Wall Street — sparked by rising US unemployment and slower job creation — boosted bets on a Fed rate cut to support the economy. Traders rushed into Treasuries despite worries about the inflationary effect of Trump’s tariffs, which have kept policy makers in hawkish mode.

“We’re buyers of pullbacks and bullish the next 12 months,” Morgan Stanley equity strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note. “We think the Fed will eventually transition to cuts. Friday may be all we get to the downside for now; that is, until the next payroll number or other weaker, lagging growth data is potentially revealed.”

The Swiss stocks benchmark, meanwhile, fell as the market reopened after a holiday, on worries about the impact from US President Donald Trump’s punitive 39% export tariff and a push for drugmakers to lower prices.

Treasuries pared last week’s gains as traders braced for a hefty slate of bond sales this week. Yields on the 10-year notes climbed three basis points to 4.25% after dropping 16 basis points Friday.

The dollar was steady after a gauge of the greenback’s strength plunged 0.9% on Friday.

Overnight-indexed swaps signaled more than 80% odds of a reduction next month while fully pricing in one more cut by year-end. Some market-watchers are even anticipating the Fed may cut rates by 50 basis points, twice the regular amount.

That may be too optimistic, given the outlook for inflation and growth, according to Pictet Wealth Management.

“The contradictions of Trump’s economic policy are becoming apparent in Friday’s concerning job data,” said Frederik Ducrozet, chief economist at Pictet. “The introduction of tariffs is a stagflationary shock and could trigger both inflation and a slowdown, which will be a headache for the Fed.”

Separately, Trump said he will announce a new Fed governor and jobs data statistician in the coming days, two appointments that could shape his economic agenda.

The Fed announced Friday that Adriana Kugler will step down from her position as a governor, giving Trump an opportunity to install a policymaker who aligns with his demands for lower interest rates. Also on Friday, Trump fired chief labor statistician Erika McEntarfer hours after labor market data showed weak jobs growth based in part on steep downward revisions for May and June.

Meanwhile, the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer sounded a cautiously optimistic note on discussions with China on rare earth flows, following trade talks that further steadied ties between the economies.

“Things have changed dramatically in the trade environment globally, not only the US,” veteran investor Mark Mobius said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “People are looking at this much more realistically. There’s going to be a lot of thinking about how to make things fairer for all countries involved.”

Corporate News:

Workers at Boeing Co.’s St. Louis-area defense factories are striking for the first time in almost three decades after union members rejected the company’s modified contract offer. The shares slipped 0.5% in premarket trading UBS Group AG fell more than 2% after the Swiss banking group agreed to poay $300 million to settle a mortgage-related case in the US BYD Co. shares fell in Hong Kong as sputtering monthly sales growth raised doubts about whether the Chinese electric-vehicle maker will meet its annual target. Hong Kong eased some of its rules to list in the city, potentially bolstering what’s already been one of the hottest markets in the world for initial public offerings this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 5:54 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1566 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3296 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.72 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $114,442.25 Ether rose 1.6% to $3,548.52 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.53% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $66.49 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,358.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

