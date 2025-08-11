Stocks Rise, Oil Dips on US-Russia Summit Optimism: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed while oil prices fell on optimism that an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin could boost the chances of finding an end to the war in Ukraine.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% after the index ended Friday just shy of a record high. Europe’s main equity benchmark and a gauge for Asian stocks gained 0.2%. Brent crude fell 0.8% to around $66 a barrel as the prospect of a resolution to the three-year conflict raised hopes for a normalization of Russian oil supplies.

Bitcoin approached an all-time high, supported by strong demand from institutional investors and corporate buyers that’s helping to lift the entire cryptocurrency market.

Financial markets are finding reassurance in renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war as Trump and Putin prepare to meet in Alaska on Friday. The weekend saw intense diplomacy between US, Ukrainian and European officials, including meetings in the UK with US Vice President JD Vance and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“The initial reaction from commodity markets — with both gold and oil prices sliding — underscores investors’ bullish bias for a breakthrough in this week’s US–Russia talks,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Sydney. “If such a deal is struck, it would not only sustain market optimism, but also mark this week as a historic turning point.”

Meanwhile, lithium prices and stocks spiked after battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. halted operations at a major mine in China. Gold futures in New York declined as traders awaited clarification from the White House over its tariff policy.

Soybean futures in Chicago rose after Trump posted on social media that he hoped China would significantly increase its purchases of the crop from America. Asia’s chip stocks fell after Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to pay 15% of their revenues from chip sales to China to the US government to secure export licenses.

Corporate Highlights:

Shares in Danish Orsted A/S dropped as much as 24% after the company announced it will conduct a rights offering to raise as much as 60 billion Danish kroner ($9.4 billion). Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to pay 15% of their revenues from Chinese AI chip sales to the US government in a deal to secure export licenses. Novartis AG succeeded in treating a form of autoimmune disease in late-stage studies, offering a boost for the Swiss drugmaker’s potential for treatments in the field. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1655 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.59 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1849 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3459 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3% to $121,882.66 Ether rose 1.7% to $4,288.81 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.55% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $66.05 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $3,364.95 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

