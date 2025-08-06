Stocks Rise With Earnings Taking Center Stage: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose along with US equity futures as investors looked past US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats and disappointing economic data to focus on a rush of corporate earnings reports.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed about 0.2%, extending its rebound from last week’s steep selloff to a third day, as some of the region’s biggest companies reported results. US equity futures also advanced, with those on the S&P 500 adding about 0.4% as traders await earnings from firms including McDonald’s Corp. and The Walt Disney Co.

Data Tuesday showed weakening US services amid sticky price pressures, raising concern about the Federal Reserve’s policy challenges. Trump ramped up his tariff blitz, saying he’ll impose increased levies on countries buying energy from Russia and announce duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports soon. Still, robust earnings and wagers on lower interest rates are buoying stocks.

“Overall, stocks are supported by decent earnings on both sides of the Atlantic, which is neutralizing some of the concerns around a slowdown in the US and the effects on the global economy from President Trump’s continuing obsession with tariffs,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XBT.

Among companies reporting in Europe on Wednesday:

Fresenius SE shares advanced after the health-care provider lifted its sales outlook Bayer AG shares fell after the German chemicals firm’s crop science unit missed sales estimates Commerzbank AG announced a share buyback of as much as €1 billion ($1.2 billion) Novo Nordisk A/S fluctuated after after providing more details of a difficult quarter for the Danish drugmaker Vonovia SE rallied as the real estate company boosted its forecast for the full year Glencore Plc slipped after missing earnings estimates ABN Amro Bank NV fell more than 6% after missing net income forecasts Zalando SE rallied after the online retailer narrowed its full-year revenue forecast Beiersdorf AG slumped after the maker of personal-care products reported weaker-than-expected sales growth and cut its guidance Siemens Energy AG fluctuated after saying it expects to reach to upper end of its full-year guidance US stocks are near record highs as investors flock back into technology heavyweights and the AI trade at a time when data signals economic growth might be slowing. Betting against the market momentum “feels almost irrational,” according to Paolo Schiavone, a macro trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Any selloff would provide opportunities for equity investors, said UBS Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele.

“While trade uncertainty and elevated valuations could be a modest headwind for equities in the near term, investors can consider ways to manage volatility while positioning for longer-term gains,” Hafele said. “Those who are already allocated to equities in line with their strategic benchmarks should consider implementing short-term hedges, and those under-allocated should prepare to add exposure on potential market dips.”

Treasuries edged lower, with the 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.23% ahead of an auction of 10-year notes later Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

In other European news, German factory orders unexpectedly declined for a second month in June, when the results of a European-US trade deal were still far from clear. the data came after outgoing Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said the European Central Bank shouldn’t lower borrowing costs again.

Meanwhile, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter arrived in Washington to make a last-minute bid for a deal to lower the 39% tariff imposed last week by Trump.

In commodities, oil ticked higher after a four-day drop as investors waited to see whether President Donald Trump would impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian energy in a bid to increase pressure on Moscow.

