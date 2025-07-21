Stocks Set for Fresh Record in Busy Earnings Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The start of a busy week for corporate earnings sent stocks toward a fresh record, with traders looking for signs of resilience amid tariff risks. Treasury yields and the dollar fell. The yen climbed as Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he would carry on after an election setback.

In the absence of relevant economic data, Wall Street will remain squarely focused on a slate of company outlooks. The S&P 500 topped 6,300. Two members of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps — Tesla Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. — are due to report results this week.

The stakes will again be high for the cohort as Wall Street looks for an update on their spending plans, especially related to artificial intelligence.

Investors will also keep a close eye on tariff headlines. European Union and US negotiators are heading into another week of intensive talks, as they seek to clinch a trade deal by Aug. 1, when US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit most EU exports with 30% tariffs.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, it is becoming more evident that the Trump Administration is going to be tougher on the tariff issue going forward. So, it’s important to decide whether this is something the stock market is pricing in right now.

“Earnings season will move into full swing this week, and the guidance will be more important than usual,” he said. “This guidance is going to have create a very large increase in earnings estimates if the market is going to reach some of the targets that exist on Wall Street right now.

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. warned that hackers are actively targeting customers of its document management software SharePoint, with security researchers flagging the risk of potentially widespread breaches around the world.

Verizon Communications Inc. posted second-quarter revenue that surpassed analysts’ estimates and raised its profit outlook, buoyed by wireless price increases and recent tax legislation.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has refused to pause all shipments of its Elevidys treatment after three deaths were linked to the company’s gene therapies, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Figma Inc. and some of its investors are seeking to raise as much as $1.03 billion in a US initial public offering, as the app design and collaboration software company readies what could be one of the biggest listings of the year.

Elliott Investment Management has built up its stake in Equinix Inc. and is pushing the data center operator to take steps to boost its share price, people with knowledge of the matter said.

GE Vernova Inc. is acquiring French software company Alteia SAS as the maker of power generation equipment looks to use artificial intelligence for ways to strengthen the electric grid.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1662

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3470

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 147.63 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $118,297.55

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,791.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $66.99 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,387.03 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.